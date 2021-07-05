Kim pitches Cardinals past Giants, St. Louis gets to Gausman

St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter hits a two-run triple against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kwang Hyun Kim pitched seven scoreless innings, Matt Carpenter hit a two-run triple in the seventh for the first runs of the game and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped San Francisco’s three-game winning streak by beating the Giants 5-3.

Kim allowed three hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Donovan Solano and Steven Duggar hit RBI singles in the ninth against Alex Reyes but San Francisco’s comeback bid fell short.

Giants starter Kevin Gausman didn’t allow a hit until Nolan Arenado’s one-out single in the seventh that started a two-run rally.