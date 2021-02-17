Kolten Wong says goodbye to St. Louis fans

ST. LOUIS–This week, for the first time in his MLB career, Kolten Wong won’t be reporting to Jupiter, Florida for spring training. Instead, as a new member of the Milwaukee Brewers, he’s reporting to Phoenix, Arizona.
The Cardinals declined Wong’s 2021 contract option as the team sought financial flexibility, and while there was talk that a reunion could still come together this past offseason, it never came to pass.
This week, Wong released a farewell message through the Players Tribune, saluting the city of St. Louis, a place he admits he couldn’t have spotted on a map years ago, and the fans who cheered him on.
Wong’s Brewers are the scheduled opponents when the Cardinals open their 2021 home slate at Busch Stadium April 8.