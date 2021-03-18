Kwang Hyun Kim throws side session, may not be ready for first start of the regular season, Shildt says

ST. LOUIS–The starting rotation for the St. Louis Cardinals will likely be a work in progress once the regular season starts April 1.
When asked if Kwang Hyun Kim, the lefthander who was shut down because of back problems last week, was in jeopardy of missing his targeted season-opening start, Manager Mike Shildt told reporters in a Zoom news conference Thursday afternoon that there was “still some optimism” but wasn’t ready to commit one way or another. Kim threw what was termed as an “aggressive” side session Wednesday and would progress to live batting practice or a simulated game.
Shildt said the team would put Kim on a schedule that would best make him ready for the season.
That comes as another expected starter, Miles Mikolas, who was shut down because of shoulder issues, played catch Tuesday. Shildt said Mikolas will do so again tomorrow, and then re-evaluate to see how he recovers.
Daniel Ponce de Leon, one of the candidates coming into camp for the fifth spot in the rotation, takes the mound Thursday night against the Marlins for his second start of the spring.