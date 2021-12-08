Late NASA leader was big St. Louis Cardinals fan

ST. LOUIS– The NASA community is mourning the loss of Mark Geyer, a former director for the agency’s Johnson Space Center, who died Tuesday after fighting pancreatic cancer.
From NASA:
It was in Geyer’s role with the Orion program, part of NASA’s push to return to the Moon and ultimately get to Mars, that the childhood fan of the St. Louis Cardinals was able to throw out a first pitch at Busch Stadium in 2015.
He also came bearing a special gift for the team that day, a Cardinals pennant that flew on Orion’s first flight.
Geyer drew praise from former Cardinals Hall of Fame employee Brian Finch, who tweeted that Geyer was “one of the kindest, gentlest and most graceful leaders I’ve ever encountered, and he did so with poise and passion. We connected over his love of the @Cardinals. His impact is immense, a model for all of us.”