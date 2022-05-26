ST. LOUIS – Bally Sports Midwest has been the primary broadcast partner of the St. Louis Cardinals for decades. While fans can watch most Cardinals games on Bally Sports Midwest this summer, a handful of games will be on air elsewhere.

The Cardinals have played games on several other channels and streaming services this year, including ESPN, MLB Network, Apple TV+ and Peacock. Later into the season, games will also air on Fox Sports 1 and FOX2 as part of MLB on FOX’s coverage.

An action-packed summer is planned with more than 100 Cardinals games remaining over the next four-plus months. Keep an eye out for the following dates for the rest of the season, when the Cardinals games will only be available on streams aside from Bally Sports Midwest:

FOX2 (MLB on FOX): Traditionally televises national MLB broadcasts on Saturday nights.

June 4 @ Cubs (Nightcap of doubleheader), June 18 @ Red Sox, July 30 @ Nationals, August 6 vs. Yankees, August 27 vs. Braves

ESPN: Traditionally televises national MLB broadcasts on Sunday nights.

June 5 @ Cubs, July 3 @ Phillies

FS1: Games are also scheduled to air on Bally Sports Midwest, per Cardinals.com.

June 20 @ Brewers

MLB Network: Broadcast only available out of the market. Games are also scheduled to air on Bally Sports Midwest, per Cardinals.com.

June 1 vs. Padres, June 3 @ Cubs, June 4 @ Cubs (Day game of doubleheader), June 19 @ Boston

Apple TV +: For the 2022 season, Apple and MLB announced a partnership for “Friday Night Baseball,” airing 24 games on the streaming services. There will be doubleheaders every Friday night for the first 12 weeks of the season. These games will also not appear on Bally Sports Midwest or regional networks.

June 24 vs. Cubs

Peacock: With its first broadcast of the season on May 8, Peacock will live-stream an NBC Sports-produced MLB game for 18 consecutive weeks.

No further games are currently scheduled. Peacock picked up its first Cardinals broadcast on May 22.

Unless otherwise noted, all games not listed are currently scheduled to air on Bally Sports Midwest. Game times, dates, and broadcasts are subject to change throughout the season. Check back for any scheduling updates. For the latest St. Louis Cardinals schedule, click here.