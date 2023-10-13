BOCA CHICA, DR – Armed robbers broke into the St. Louis Cardinals complex in the Dominican Republic on Friday. Players and staff were not harmed during the incident.

The break-in took place between midnight and 4:00 a.m. Atlantic time. The thieves stole baseball equipment, cell phones, jewelry, and money after breaking into the complex in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic.

St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations, John Mozeliak, stated, “This was scary on many fronts. Our players and staff were shaken up but not harmed. No one was injured, and we will reassess our security provisions immediately.”

