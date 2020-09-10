Lou Brock’s funeral arrangements announced

FILE – In this April 9, 1965, file photo, Lou Brock, of the St. Louis Cardinals, poses in Missouri. Hall of Famer Brock, one of baseball’s signature leadoff hitters and base stealers who helped the Cardinals win three pennants and two World Series titles in the 1960s, has died. He was 81. (AP Photo, File)

ST. LOUIS – The funeral for Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock will be at Greater Grace Church in Ferguson on Saturday, September 12 at 11 a.m.

The Cardinals have made a live stream of the service available at cardinals.com.

Although the service is private, the Cardinals said there will be a public viewing held at the Austin A. Layne Mortuary, 7239 West Florissant Avenue on Friday, September 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Cardinals organization said the Brock family will lay a wreath at the Lou Brock Statue at Lindenwood University Saturday at 9:30 a.m. A funeral procession from Lindenwood University to Greater Grace Church will follow.

The Cardinals said the route will go from First Capitol Drive to Fifth Street in St. Charles.

Following the private service, the Brock family will lead a procession to Busch Stadium where they will lay a wreath at the Lou Brock statue located at the corner of 8th and Clark streets at approximately 1:30 p.m. The procession route will go from Interstate 70, north on Tucker Avenue to Market Street, to the corner of 8th and Clark streets.

The Brock family and the Cardinals have asked that instead of flowers, people who wish to pay their respects, make a contribution to the Lou Brock Foundation located at 231 Fox Hill Road in St. Charles.

The Cardinals have set up an online page to honor Lou Brock. It allows fans to share any personal tributes they have.

The Cardinals reminded everyone that all events will observe COVID-19 protocol.