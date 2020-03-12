Major League Baseball cancels spring training; Opening Day delayed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Coronavirus concerns are also having an effect on the upcoming baseball season. Major League Baseball has decided to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks.

"Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans. MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus," says Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. in a statement.

MLB says that they are continuing to evaluate the national situation with coronavirus leading up to the start of the season. But, the 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson, Arizona have been postponed indefinitely.

The decision to delay the start of the season came after a conference call with the 30 baseball clubs and a discussion with the Major League Baseball Players Association. MLB says that, "This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans."

#STLCards players are expecting news later today and tonight about what the coming days and weeks look like. Some had departed clubhouse before official announcement by league. — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) March 12, 2020