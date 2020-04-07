Major League Baseball working on plans to start the 2020 season

NEW YORK – Major League Baseball says that they are working on several plans to begin playing the 2020 season. This could be difficult to do while maintaining distancing protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press reported this morning that sources said that Major League Baseball is planning to play all 30 teams against each other in Phoenix at empty ballparks. That plan was among the ideas discussed by Major League Baseball and the players’ association. The sides held a telephone call to talk about paths forward for a season delayed by the new coronavirus pandemic. Ideas are still in the early stage.

Arizona’s advantage is 10 spring training ballparks plus the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field all within about 50 miles. Scott Boras, baseball’s most prominent agent, said it might be the quickest method to start play.

Major League Baseball has issued this statement:

“MLB has been actively considering numerous contingency plans that would allow play to commence once the public health situation has improved to the point that it is safe to do so. While we have discussed the idea of staging games at one location as one potential option, we have not settled on that option or developed a detailed plan. While we continue to interact regularly with governmental and public health officials, we have not sought or received approval of any plan from federal, state and local officials, or the Players Association. The health and safety of our employees, players, fans and the public at large are paramount, and we are not ready at this time to endorse any particular format for staging games in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the coronavirus.” Major League Baseball