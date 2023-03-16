MIAMI – Six teams and seven active St. Louis Cardinals are still fighting for the World Baseball Classic title. The second leg of the tournament is underway after each of the four pools completed their opening series of games Wednesday evening.

With less than a week remaining in the tournament, the following Cardinals are still contending for the 2023 WBC Title:

Nolan Arenado (USA)

Paul Goldschmidt (USA)

Miles Mikolas (USA)

Adam Wainwright (USA)

Lars Nootbaar (Japan)

Giovanny Gallegos (Mexico)

JoJo Romero (Mexico)

Not as a player, but as a manager, recently-retired Cardinals manager Yadier Molina has also led Puerto Rico to a quarterfinals spot.

The following Cardinals are expected to return to spring camp in Jupiter, Florida in the upcoming days after their teams with their teams eliminated from the WBC in recent days.

Tyler O’Neill (Canada)

Tommy Edman (Korea)

Guillermo Zuniga (Colombia)

Genesis Cabrera (Dominican Republic)

Andre Pallante (Italy)

Among current Cardinals, these are among the top highlights and performers more than halfway through the tournament:

Tyler O’Neill went 4-for-4 in Canada’s victory over Great Britain last Sunday. His eight WBC hits are best among players who did not advance to the quarterfinals. He went 8-for-13 (.615) with four RBI and five walks over four games.

Lars Nootbaar keeps making a name for himself with tournament-favorite Team Japan. The outfielder has produced seven hits and scored seven runs with a .368 batting average as Japan just clinched a spot in the WBC semifinals hours ago.

Nolan Arenado enjoyed a 3-for-5 night in Team USA’s opener against Great Britain. He’s hitting .333 with four RBI and three runs scored in the tournament.

Adam Wainwright held Great Britain to one run over four innings, and Miles Mikolas fired two scoreless innings in relief against Team Canada in opening-round victories.

Remaining Tournament Schedule

Cuba and Japan advanced to the semifnals with victories in their pools over the last several days.

Two games of quarterfinals action remain…

Puerto Rico vs. Mexico – Friday, March 17 (7 p.m. ET in Miami) – Quarterfinal 3

Team USA vs. Venezuela – Saturday, March 18 (7 p.m. ET in Miami) – Quarterfinal 4

Cuba will play the winner of Quarterfinal 4 in Semifinal 1 on Sunday. Japan will face the Quarterfinal 3 winner in Semifinal 2 on Monday. After that, the two semifinal winners battle on Tuesday, March 21.

Each of the remaining games will be played at LoanDepot Park in Miami, the MLB home of the Miami Marlins. Previously, the four pools played their four games in Miami; Phoenix; Tokyo, Japan; and Taichung, Taiwan.

To keep track of the WBC schedule and watch the upcoming games, click here.