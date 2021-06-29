Martínez ends skid, Arenado homers, Cards top D-backs 3-2

St. Louis Cardinals’ Carlos Martinez reacts while talking with teammate Edmundo Sosa on the bench during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carlos Martínez ended a seven-start winless streak, Nolan Arenado broke a fifth-inning tie with a two-run homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 for their first consecutive wins in two weeks.

Martínez allowed one run, four hits, and two walks in six innings. He had been 0-5 in seven starts since beating Colorado on May 8.

Alex Reyes pitched two innings for his 19th save in 19 chances, finishing a six-hitter.

Arizona lost its third straight on the road since winning Saturday at San Diego to end a record 24-game road losing streak.

By DAVID SOLOMON, Associated Press