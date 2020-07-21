Martinez makes starting rotation, Kim heads to bullpen as possible closer

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt announced his starting pitching rotation on Monday night after the team’s workout. Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright, Dakota Hudson, Miles Mikolas and Carlos Martinez will be the Cardinals five starting pitchers for the 2020 shortened season. Newcomer K.K. Kim, a lefthanded pitcher will be in the Redbirds bullpen. Shildt indicated that Kim could be the team’s closer this season with Jordan Hicks opting out of this short season. Kim, known mainly as a starting pitcher in Korea, has closed out games in the past as well.

