Martinez on 10-day injured list, pitcher called up from Memphis

ST. LOUIS – Right-handed pitcher Carlos Martinez is out with a right ankle injury, and right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo is being called up from the Cardinals AAA team in Memphis.
Martinez is now on the 10-day injured list. His time on the injured list began Sunday, May 9. He got the win against the Rockies Saturday, May 8. He is 3-4 this season with a 4.35 ERA. His opponents have hit .219 against him.
Oviedo has made three appearances for the Cardinals this season, two have been starts. He threw 2.2 innings, 48 pitches, in a start for Memphis on Sunday, May 9.
Oviedo is number 59.
The Cardinals start a six-game road stretch Tuesday when they play the Brewers in Milwaukee at 6:40 p.m.