ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff home run, Jeff McNeil had a three-run shot and the New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Joey Lucchesi (2-0) allowed four hits, walked two and struck out five in 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his first major league start since May 13 at Washington.

Nimmo drove the third pitch he saw from Zack Thompson (2-5) into the center-field bleachers for his 18th home run. It was his fourth leadoff home run this season and the 11th of his career, and gave him a 10-game hitting streak.

Thompson allowed two runs on six hits and walked a batter in five innings in his second major league start of the season for the Cardinals. They dropped their third straight.

Francisco Lindor hit a two-out single, advanced to second when Francisco Alvarez walked and scored on Jeff McNeil’s single up the middle to expand the Mets’ lead to 2-0 in the third inning.

McNeil hit his sixth home run of the season to right field off James Naile to cap a five-run seventh inning that saw the Mets pull ahead 7-0.

Richie Palacios hit a two-out RBI double to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning to spoil the Mets’ bid for their sixth shutout of the season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WINNING SEASON

Masyn Winn, a 2020 Cardinals second-round draft pick, went 1 for 4 and started at shortstop in his major league debut. He hit a dribbler down the third-base line in the fifth for his first hit.

ROSTER MOVES

Mets: Optioned RHP Grant Hartwig to Triple-A Syracuse and recalled Lucchesi.

Cardinals: Placed OF Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion) on the 10-day injured list and recalled Winn from Triple-A Memphis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Ryan Helsley (right forearm) strain allowed one hit and walked a batter in 1/3 of an inning in a rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Memphis. Helsley underwent an MRI after experiencing discomfort after his previous outing Sunday for Double-A Springfield.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Kodai Senga (9-6, 3.30 ERA) was set to start Saturday against RHP Miles Mikolas (6-8, 4.27 ERA).