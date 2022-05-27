ST. LOUIS — The 2022 class is in: Matt Holliday, Julián Javier, and Charles Comiskey will be inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.

It is the eighth induction class since the team dedicated the Cardinals Hall of Fame, with an inaugural class on Opening Day in 2014. There will be an enshrinement ceremony at Ballpark Village during Hall of Fame Weekend on August 27.

Chosen by fans, Holliday was the top vote-getter in the Hall of Fame online ballot, which was presented by Edward Jones. This year’s ballot also included Cardinals legends Steve Carlton, George Hendrick, Matt Morris, and Edgar Renteria.

Cardinals fans cast nearly 30,000 votes over the six-week voting period.