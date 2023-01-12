ST. LOUIS – Matt Holliday has stepped down from a bench coach role with the St. Louis Cardinals, nearly two months after he agreed to take on the position.

Holliday, a longtime Cardinals slugger who coached at Oklahoma State University over the last few years, had yet to coach with the Cardinals at the major-league level.

The Cardinals announced Thursday that Holliday has “resigned the post,” though did not disclose a reason behind the departure. It is notable though that his son, Jackson Holliday, went first overall in the MLB draft last year.

Joe McEwing will take over as Cardinals bench coach. McEwing, a utility infielder for St. Louis in the 1990s, has coached with the Chicago White Sox over the past 15 years. He also served as bench coach from 2017-20.

The Cardinals also announced Daniel Nicolaisen will be added to the Major League staff as a third hitting coach, and Packy Elkins will handle gameday duties and planning for both hitters and pitchers.

