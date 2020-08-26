McBroom, O’Hearn spark Royals to 5-4 victory over Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader dives into third for a triple during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan McBroom drove in the winning run with a single in the eighth inning, Ryan O’Hearn added a solo homer, and the Kansas City Royals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4. Josh Staumont (1-1) pitched one inning of relief to earn the win. Trevor Rosenthal pitched the ninth, earning his seventh save in seven opportunities. Tommy Edman hit a ground-rule double to score two runs, and Brad Miller and DeJong each added RBI singles for the Cardinals.   The Royals had lost six of their previous eight games and the Cardinals had won five of their previous seven. 

  • Kansas City Royals’ Ryan O’Hearn (66) is congratulated by teammate Ryan McBroom after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier scores during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Kansas City Royals’ Ryan McBroom hits an RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJong is tagged out at home by Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher (36) during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJong is tagged out at home by Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher (36) during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal (40) and catcher Cam Gallagher celebrate a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News