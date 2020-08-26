McBroom, O’Hearn spark Royals to 5-4 victory over Cardinals

Matt Davidson's grand slam home run was the big hit in the Reds 4-2 win over the Cardinals on Friday night at Busch Stadium. Davidson. pinch hitting in the sixth inning launched a 449 foot home run to deep left off Tyler Webb to account for all of the Reds runs. Cincinnati had only two hits in the game. A costly three base error by Harrison Bader led to the grand slam. Genesis Cabrera took the loss, allowing three unearned runs. Dakota Hudson started the game for the Cardinals and pitched four and two-thirds innings of scoreless baseball. The Cardinals runs were scored with a bases loaded walk to Matt Carpenter in the third inning to make it 1-0 and a Brad Miller ground out that scored the Cards second run. That came in the fifth inning.

The loss drops the Cardinals season record to 7-8.