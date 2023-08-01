ST. LOUIS – Fans will have the opportunity to meet young Cardinals slugger Nolan Gorman this Friday at Schnucks in Crestwood.

Gorman will visit the Schnucks to meet and greet fans, pose for photos and sign pre-printed photos. He is scheduled to visit the Schnucks at 9540 Watson Road from 11 a.m. to noon Friday.

The visit comes as Schnucks looks to promote its new Cherry Cardinals Crunch ice cream. Fans will also have a chance to sample the ice cream.

Schnucks says Gorman will only be signing pre-printed photos for a select number of fans. The grocer will also award two tickets to Friday’s St. Louis Cardinals game for one lucky person who attends.

Gorman ranks among the team’s leaders in home runs (22) and RBI (65) this season and has earned a bulk of starts at second base this season.