Mets owner criticizes Steven Matz’s agent for deal with Cardinals

Steven Matz #32 of the New York Mets leaves the game in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins during their game at Citi Field on August 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets owner Steve Cohen has criticized pitcher Steven Matz for reaching an agreement with the St. Louis Cardinals rather than New York.

Cohen wrote on Twitter: “I’m not happy this morning. I’ve never seen such unprofessional behavior exhibited by a player’s agent. I guess words and promises don’t matter.”

According to published reports, Matz and the Cardinals have agreed to a $44 million, four-year contract in a deal that’s subject to a successful physical.

Rob Martin, the pitcher’s agent, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.