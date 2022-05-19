ST. LOUIS – Mets pitcher and native St. Louisan Max Scherzer pulled himself out of Wednesday’s game against the Cardinals.

The Parkway Central graduate left the game in the top of the sixth inning as he was battling Albert Pujols at the plate. The count was 1-1 when Scherzer turned to the dugout and immediately started gesturing that he wanted to leave.

He was seen in the broadcast saying “I’m done.”

It was confirmed by MLB Network insider Jon Heyman on Thursday that Scherzer suffered an oblique injury.

At that point in the game, there were two outs, the Cardinals had a runner on first and second, and the Mets were winning 6-2. The Cardinals ended up losing 4-11.