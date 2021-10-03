Mike Shannon calls final regular-season game for the Cardinals after 5-decade run

ST. LOUIS – Sunday marked the final regular-season broadcast for legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon. He celebrated 50 years as a Cardinals broadcaster this season.

Shannon teared up as he delivered a speech to fans from inside Busch Stadium before Sunday’s game.

“You’re the reason we’re all here,” he said.

“I thought it was great,” said Jan Simons, a longtime Cardinals fan.

Shannon earned the loyalty of fans during his playing days with the Cardinals. The CBC graduate was a hometown hero, helping the Cardinals win two World Series Championships in the 1960s before making his way into the KMOX Radio booth. A kidney disease cut his playing career short.

“He’s had such a fantastic career, it was really meaningful to see him recognized,” said Charlie Raiser, a partial season ticket holder since 1982.

Shannon is the 14th MLB announcer to reach a 50-year career and only the sixth to do it with one team.  

“He knows the game,” said a Skip Launius, longtime Cardinals fan. “He keeps it interesting.”

