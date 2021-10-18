Shildt offers no reason why Cardinals terminated him, but he is ‘at peace’

ST. LOUIS – Former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt read a prepared statement at 11:00 a.m. Monday following the announcement that came Thursday saying he will not return for the 2022 season. That season would have been Shildt’s final year on his contract.

“I was taught not to talk out of school, and while clearly there were differences that led to this parting of ways, out of respect for the organization and the people that run it, I can only express my gratitude,” Shildt said. “All the philosophies that were shared over the many years, most of which together, allowed us to part ways as professional friends.”

“What differences there were will be left remained unsaid,” Shildt said.

President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak cited philosophical differences as the reason behind the firing in a Zoom news conference with owner and Managing Partner Bill DeWitt, Jr.

“2021 was a real success, something that for all of us part of the organization, take pride in,” said Mozeliak. “We have enormous pride in the 17 game winning streak. But, decisions never are never easy, ultimately something we felt like we had to do.” Mozeliak said he felt the team was “managed well.”

In Schildt’s statement, he addressed the rumors surrounding his termination.

“Let’s move forward and let’s take care of maintaining the integrity of the future of the organization,” he said.

Schildt said he is now looking to the future.

“I’m at peace with the way I’ve left the players and the staff in a very positive position. I’m excited for the team in 22,” he said. “As for me, I look forward to connecting with my family.”

Schildt said his time in baseball is far from over. He is looking forward to his next opportunity with the game.

Mozeliak told FOX2’s Martin Kilcoyne that there was no meeting where Shildt was. He was asked to get on board with the organization or be fired.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina spoke to media outlets in Puerto Rico on Friday. El Nuevo Dia reported Molina was surprised by the move.

“We had very good communication,” he said of his own relationship with Shildt. “We went to the playoffs three times in four years. Maybe there was some problem between him and the management. I can’t give you the reasons, but from what I know inside the clubhouse, there wasn’t any kind of problem.”

Shildt joined the organization in 2004 as a scout and coach, before being promoted to the major league coaching staff in 2017. He became the team’s manager, taking over for Mike Matheny in July 2018. He guided the Cardinals to a 90-72 record in 2021, with a franchise-record 17 game winning streak powering the club to the second National League Wild Card berth. In parts of four seasons, his record was 252-199.