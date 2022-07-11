ST. LOUIS – Desperate times call for desperate measures. Miles Mikolas Burnt sage at Busch Stadium before Sunday’s game. Maybe he was trying to get rid of the evil spirits leading to all those strikeouts and shutouts. The Cardinals were looking for some healing.

The Phillies shut the Cardinals out on Friday and Saturday. In the second inning, Sunday the Cardinals got a run. Lars Nootbaar had a base hit that brought Nolan Arenado home. The Cardinals’ scoreless streak ended at 19 innings.

The Cardinals ended up winning 4-3. They play the Phillies at 6:15 p.m. Monday at Busch Stadium.