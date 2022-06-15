ST. LOUIS – One strike away from history, Miles Mikolas nearly delivered the St. Louis Cardinals’ first no-hitter in 21 years on Tuesday night.
Instead, he came up one out short. Pirates rookie Cal Mitchell just snuck a fly ball past outfielder Harrison Bader, spoiling a chance at the 11th no-hitter in St. Louis Cardinals history. According to the MLB.com research team, Mikolas became the 19th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to toss 8.2 no-hit innings and then lose a no-hitter with one out away from royalty.
Here is a list of pitchers (and group of pitchers) have accomplished that feat before Mikolas, some from recent years and some from more than a century ago:
- Sean Newcomb, Braves vs. Dodgers (July 29, 2018)
- Matthew Boyd, Tigers vs. White Sox (Sept. 17, 2017)
- Matt Moore, Giants at Dodgers (Aug. 25, 2016)
- Carlos Carrasco, Indians at Rays (July 1, 2015)
- Shelby Miller, Braves at Marlins (May 17, 2015)
- Michael Wacha, Cardinals vs. Nationals (Sept. 24, 2013)
- Yusmerio Petit, Giants vs. Diamondbacks (Sept. 6, 2013)
- Yu Darvish, Rangers at Astros (April 2, 2013)
- Five pitchers (Starter: Aaron Harang), Padres at Dodgers (July 9, 2011)
- Brandon Morrow, Blue Jays vs. Rays (Aug. 8 2010)
- Armando Gallaraga, Tigers vs. Indians (June 2, 2010)
- Mike Mussina, Yankees at Red Sox (Sept. 2, 2001)
- Roy Halladay, Blue Jays vs. Tigers (Sept. 27, 1998)
- Dave Stieb, Blue Jays vs. Yankees (Aug. 4, 1989)
- Dave Stieb, Blue Jays vs. Orioles (Sept. 30, 1988)
- Dave Stieb, Blue Jays at Indians (Sept. 24, 1988)
- Mike Scott, Astros vs. Braves (June 12, 1988)
- Tom Seaver, Mets at Cubs (Sept. 24, 1975)
- Grover Cleveland Alexander, Phillies at Cardinals (June 5, 1915)
- Cy Young, Spiders at Phillies (July 23, 1896)
The Cardinals have been on both ends of the spectrum one other time. In 2013, Michael Wacha nearly no-hit the Washington Nationals in his rookie season, but it got spoiled on a ground-ball hit by Ryan Zimmerman. Nearly a century earlier, in 1915, the Cardinals spoiled a no-hit bid for Phillies’ ace Grover Cleveland Alexander.
St. Louis ended up winning 9-1 in Mikolas’ starts Tuesday, the nightcap of a doubleheader. Pittsburgh’s lone run scored on an error. The Cardinals complete a four-game home series with the Pirates on Wednesday as Jack Flaherty takes the mound in his return from injury.