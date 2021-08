ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 11: Miles Mikolas #39 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on October 11, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Cardinals have activated right-handed pitcher Miles Mikolas from the 60-day Injured List. He will start tonight during the series opener against the Pirates.

Mikolas is making his second start of the 2021 season for the Cards tonight. The first start was on May 22. He had to leave after four innings because of a right forearm injury that led to him missing 75 games.

Reliever Ryan Helsley has been placed on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to August 17.