Miller drives in 7 as Cardinals pound Gray, Reds 16-2

St. Louis Cardinals
Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis Cardinals Tommy Edman hits an RBI double during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brad Miller homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, and the Cardinals pounded Sonny Gray and the Cincinnati Reds 16-2. Miller sparked St. Louis’ six-run first inning against Gray with a two-run double that glanced off the glove of diving first baseman Joey Votto and bounced down the line. He hit a two-run shot in the second, an RBI single in the fifth and another two-run homer in the eighth, clanging a drive off the foul pole in right. Kolten Wong went 4 for 4 and scored four times as the Cardinals set season highs for runs and hits with 23.

  • St. Louis Cardinals’ Brad Miller hits a two-ru n home run during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
  • St. Louis Cardinals Tommy Edman hits an RBI double during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News