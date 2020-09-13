Miller hit batter, walk, wild pitch lifts Reds over Cards

Cincinnati Reds’ Aristides Aquino, right, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andrew Miller loaded the bases with a hit batter, followed with a tying four-pitch walk, then threw a wild pitch that put Cincinnati ahead in a three-run seventh inning as the Reds kept up their slim playoff hopes with a 10-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis, second in the NL Central, dropped three games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs with two weeks left. The fourth-place Reds are 20-26 and also trail Milwaukee. The Cardinals led 5-3 before Nick Castellanos’ RBI single in the sixth off Alex Reyes. 

  • Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Robert Stephenson, right, throws as St. Louis Cardinals’ Brad Miller attempts a steal during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Cincinnati Reds’ Freddy Galvis bats during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Cincinnati Reds’ Brian Goodwin (17) celebrates after scoring past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Cincinnati Reds’ Aristides Aquino, right, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Cincinnati Reds’ Tyler Stephenson, left, scores on a wild pitch by St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Cincinnati Reds’ Eugenio Suarez rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Cincinnati Reds’ Eugenio Suarez (7) celebrates with third base coach J.R. House while rounding the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Cincinnati Reds’ Eugenio Suarez, right, is congratulated by teammate Mike Moustakas after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Cincinnati Reds’ Aristides Aquino, right, is congratulated by teammate Tucker Barnhart after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Cincinnati Reds’ Aristides Aquino smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird, sits under an umbrella with a fishing pole, among cutouts of fans, watching the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play their game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on September 13, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
  • Umpire Crew Chief Laz Diaz (L) helps third base umpire D.J. Reyburn with his collar before the start of the Cincinnati Reds- St. Louis Cardinals baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on September 13, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

