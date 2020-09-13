Miller hit batter, walk, wild pitch lifts Reds over Cards

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andrew Miller loaded the bases with a hit batter, followed with a tying four-pitch walk, then threw a wild pitch that put Cincinnati ahead in a three-run seventh inning as the Reds kept up their slim playoff hopes with a 10-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis, second in the NL Central, dropped three games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs with two weeks left. The fourth-place Reds are 20-26 and also trail Milwaukee. The Cardinals led 5-3 before Nick Castellanos’ RBI single in the sixth off Alex Reyes.