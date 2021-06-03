MLB All-Star Game fan voting now underway

ST. LOUIS–Cardinals fans hoping to see their favorite players in Major League Baseball’s “Mid-Summer Classic” can now get to work voting for the likes of Nolan Arenado, Yadier Molina and company to get a roster spot in the All-Star Game, being held July 13 at Denver’s Coors Field.
Beginning today, fans around the world can cast their votes exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com, all 30 Club web sites, the MLB App and on Google Search (U.S. and Canada only) until the voting period for Phase 1 concludes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 24th. On Sunday, June 27th, the top three vote-getters at each position (and the top nine outfielders) in each League will be revealed at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Ballot Finalists Show exclusively on MLB Network, and they will advance to the second phase of voting to determine who makes the All-Star teams and starts for each League. During the initial voting period, fans can submit up to five ballots per 24-hour period on MLB platforms, and can vote for every position, or up to 17 unique players per day on Google.MLB news release, June 3 2021
Phase 2 begins at 11 am CST on Monday June 28. Fans can vote among the finalists over a four-day period ending July 1 at 1pm CST. In the second phase, where vote tallies don’t carry over from Phase 1, fans can vote once on MLB sites and enter up to 17 player votes via Google.
Pitchers and reserves will be chosen by a combination of player votes and the Commissioner’s office.
Final rosters will be revealed on July 4. The game can be seen on FOX2.