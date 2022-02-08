MLB Lockout: Being on Cardinals’ 40 man roster not necessarily a good thing

ST. LOUIS–Is it possible that the Cardinals’ front office was playing chess while the rest of us were playing checkers?

Last spring and summer, when the team’s major league rotation and bullpen were torn apart by injuries, the front office resisted calls from the fanbase to call up pitching prospects Matthew Liberatore or Zack Thompson from AAA Memphis or to seriously dangle them in the trade market. Both had slow starts to their minor league seasons, with Liberatore picking up the pace and impressing with his run to get Team USA qualified for the Olympic games to finish at 9-9, while Thompson went 2-10 before rebounding with a strong 3-0 showing in the Arizona Fall League.

Thompson and Liberatore aren’t on the current 40-man roster. Infielder Nolan Gorman, the organization’s top prospect, isn’t either. And right now, that’s a good thing, because that means they aren’t bound by the lockout that is all but certain to delay the start of spring training and potentially impact the start of the regular season. They can report to minor league camp, get their work in on a regular schedule, unlike the last two seasons which have been anything but normal due to the pandemic. Presuming that a deal will ultimately get done to end the lockout, they could all be in a position to walk into major league camp and finish making the kind of impression that could help them head north with the major league club. Right now, that seems more likely for Gorman than the pitchers, but you never know.

Conversely, who on the 40-man roster loses the most the longer the lockout goes on? Here are 5 in no particular order:

Ivan Herrera

The team’s seventh overall prospect according to MLB.com, Herrera, considered the club’s catcher of the future was already facing a long shot in terms of breaking camp with the big league team. Mozeliak has said this offseason that the 2022 plan for Yadier Molina’s final season would likely include some exposure at the big league level for Herrera in addition to Andrew Knizner. Herrera won’t turn 22 until June and has only played one game at AAA. He may be Molina’s heir apparent, but the game time he loses in 2022 could have an impact on his ability to take the job in 2023 and run with it.

Johan Oviedo

The Cuban pitcher’s development was put into hyperdrive when he appeared during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign and showed flashes of what was possible down the road. In 2021, he continued to show some flashes, but also had a lack of control that kept him painstakingly short of winning his first Major League game, which is one of the reasons the team said it acquired Jon Lester and JA Happ at the trade deadline. He still doesn’t turn 24 until March, but after two seasons on the big league radar, it feels like this could be a critical year for Oviedo’s tenure here, even if the odds of leaving a regular spring training in the rotation were already steep coming into 2022.

Jordan Hicks

The fireballing right-hander sat out the 2020 campaign due to COVID concerns after missing time in 2019 with Tommy John surgery. He missed most of 2021 with an elbow injury. He’s heading into 2022 being built up as a starter to help regulate his innings load. A shortened spring training will mean even longer odds on making the Cardinals’ starting rotation barring injuries elsewhere.

Juan Yepez & Brendan Donovan

Before the lockout began, the team didn’t sign an established big leaguer who could fill in at the corners or in the outfield or as a DH. Yepez, the corner infielder-outfielder spent most of 2021 in AAA but was added to the 40-man roster for the Wild Card game against the Dodgers. He then continued to make an impression in the Arizona Fall League. Brendan Donovan, who played at all 3 minor league levels in 2021 profiles similarly but also adds potential depth at the middle infield spots. When the mad scramble for what’s left of free agency begins after the lockout ends, will the Cardinals stand pat with what they have or add more potential competition? Gorman’s ascension would seem to play against Donovan’s chances to some degree, as would a renewed attempt to see if Paul DeJong can regain his previous form and take back control at shortstop.