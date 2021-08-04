MLB releases 2022 St. Louis Cardinals schedule

A general view of Busch Stadium as fans watch during the third inning of the Cardinals home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 8, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS- The Yankees are coming….the Yankees are coming….to St. Louis in 2022.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball released schedules for the 2022 season, and it includes a homestand against the New York Yankees August 5-7. It will be the first time New York has been at Busch Stadium since Derek Jeter’s final season in 2014.

The 2022 campaign starts in Pittsburgh with a road series against the Pirates on March 31 before helping the Cubs open Wrigley Field on Monday, April 4.

The Busch Stadium home opener is scheduled for April 7, also against the Pirates.

The Cardinals will match up with the American League East on interleague play in 2022, in addition to series against Kansas City at home April 12-13 and at Kauffman Stadium May 3-4.

The complete schedule can be found on the St. Louis Cardinals team website.