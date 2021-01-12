MLB won’t require proof of COVID vaccine or negative test for fans

ST. LOUIS — Major League Baseball is preparing for its 2021 season and today the league announced it does not plan to mandate that fans provide proof of vaccine. Fans also don’t have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entering the ballpark.

The Facebook post on MLB on FOX says MLB health and safety standards will include pod seating, mandatory mask-wearing, and social distancing in lines.

State and local authorities and teams can impose additional restrictions.

FOX2 has reached out to the Cardinals and are waiting for a response.