MEMPHIS – In a baseball season where Albert Pujols and Aaron Judge are closing in on MLB home run milestones, one St. Louis Cardinals prospect is also slugging his way to historic feats.

Moisés Gómez, an outfielder for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, picked up his 37th home run of the 2022 minor-league season Tuesday night. With one swing, Gómez took over the minor-league lead this season and tied a Cardinals franchise record for most single-season home runs as a prospect.

After signing with the Cardinals as a minor league free agent last winter, Gómez spent the first half of his 2022 season with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals before a promotion. His 37 home runs include 23 with Springfield and 14 with Memphis.

Gómez found instant success this season, crushing 14 home runs with a .410 batting average through his first month’s worth of games with Springfield. More impressively, Gómez had two three-game home run streaks and three other instances of home runs in back-to-back games during that stretch, paving the way to Texas League’s Player of the Month honors in April.

The 24-year-old outfielder ties Tyrone Horne (1998) and Felix DeLeon (1962) for the minor-league single-season home run record among Cardinals prospects. Memphis has eight more games left this season for Gómez to take over the record.

Gómez could power his way into the Cardinals roster in 2023, though the Cardinals may have a crowded outfield situation with young hitters Lars Nootbaar, Alec Burleson, and Juan Yepez also pushing for more MLB opportunities. He ranks 30th in MLB Pipeline’s latest-released team prospect rankings.