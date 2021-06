St. Louis Cardinals’ Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, May 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals players Yadier Molina and Nolan Arenado are All-Star Finalists.

Voting for the final team from the National League starts Monday, June 28 at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Fans can vote daily on MLB.com and via Google by searching “Vote” plus any finalist’s name or “MLB All-Star Vote.”

⭐️Yadi and Nolan are All-Star Finalists⭐️



Voting opens tomorrow (6/28) at 11 a.m. CT🗳️ https://t.co/Gwjh5sPwHK! pic.twitter.com/i1HEhyXPTE — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 27, 2021

Voting ends on Thursday, July 1 at 1:00 p.m. CT.

This year’s All-Star game will be hosted by the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. This is Arenado’s previous team.