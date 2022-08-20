PHOENIX – The St. Louis Cardinals have given Yadier Molina the weekend off after the catcher informed the team he needed to return to his native Puerto Rico.

According to John Mozeliak, the team’s president of baseball operations, Molina left for “business reasons” but is expected to be back on Monday when the Cardinals face the Cubs in Chicago.

The Cardinals placed Molina on the restrict list Saturday and added rookie Ivan Herrera to the active roster. Molina recorded his 2,152nd career hit on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surpassing Yogi Berra for fifth all-time among catchers.

While an official reason was not given for Molina’s departure, it’s believed he traveled home because the basketball team he owns—Vaqueros Bayamón—is playing for the league championship and could clinch the series over the weekend.

The restricted list is for players who cannot play for reasons beyond injury, bereavement leave, and paternity leave. Players on the restricted list do not count against the active or reserved lists.