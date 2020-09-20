Molina homers, Flaherty fans 11 as Cardinals top Pirates 2-1

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Jack Flaherty pitched six dominant innings as the St. Louis Cardinals kept their hold on a postseason spot with a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Molina’s home run to the bleachers in left field came in the seventh inning off Derek Holland and extended St. Louis’ winning streak to a season-high four games.

The Cardinals had been shut out by Joe Musgrove over the first six innings.

Flaherty allowed only one run and two hits while striking out 11 and walking two.