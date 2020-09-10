Molina homers for Cards in opener while wearing Clemente’s No. 21

St. Louis Cardinals’ Yadier Molina hits a two-run home run during the second inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in St. Louis. Molina is wearing the number 21 in honor of Roberto Clemente. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina, wearing uniform No. 21 in honor of Roberto Clemente, hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second inning that started the St. Louis Cardinals to a 12-2 win over the skidding Detroit Tigers in a doubleheader opener.

The normally stoic Molina jumped into the air after passing first base and appeared to wipe away a tear with his uniform sleeve as he approached home plate.

Born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Molina was among players from the commonwealth who wore the number as part of Major League Baseball’s tributes this week to Clemente.