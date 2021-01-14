Molina is leaving retirement up to God

Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on in the third inning of game three of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – With spring training beginning next month for Cardinals catchers, a future in the MLB is looking increasingly uncertain for free agent Yadier Molina.

He and his other former teammates, Adam Wainwright and Kolten Wong, also haven’t committed to teams for the 2021 season.

The Post-Dispatch reports Molina’s representative and the Cardinals are in touch almost weekly. It’s clear the 38-year-old wants to remain a Cardinal as he seeks a two-year contract, but with no concrete offers retirement isn’t off the table.

“If God wants me to come back, then I’ll come back. And if not I will retire happy with my head held high,” Molina said in an interview with Cardinals broadcaster Polo Ascensio.

The organization has shown interest in re-signing Molina and Wainwright, but are asking for patience as they determine their budget.