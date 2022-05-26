ST. LOUIS – Yadier Molina returns from the bereavement list and two pitchers will rejoin the St. Louis Cardinals ahead of Thursday’s series opener with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Molina missed the last Cardinals’ last two games against the Blue Jays while attending to a family matter. His last game involved him pitching the final inning of the Cardinals’ 18-4 win last Sunday over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Kodi Whitley and Jake Woodford have been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Whitley and Woodford have combined for a 3-0 record in relief with a 4.50 and 2.08 ERA respectively.

In corresponding moves, the Cardinals have optioned catcher I ván Herrera and Junior Fernandez to Memphis. Pitcher Jordan Hicks has also been placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right forearm flexor injury.

The Cardinals open a pivotal four-game division series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. A division lead is on the line for this series as the Brewers lead the NL Central by 3.5 games.