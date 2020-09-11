Mourners attend public viewing for Cardinals legend Lou Brock

ST. LOUIS – Friday night is the public viewing for St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock. The Baseball Hall of Famer passed away Sunday, September 6 at the age of 81.

People paid their respects at the Austin A. Layne Mortuary on West Florissant Avenue from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

St. Louis holds a special bond with Brock. He’s simply known as Lou to anyone who knew him. During the past week, people have shared so many personal stories about their time with Lou.

About 10 years ago, Brock met a stranger whose son was fighting brain cancer and invited the family over to his home for emotional support and prayers. He was one of the best in baseball and one of the least pretentious men around.

A private service will be held tomorrow, September 12. Before that service, the family will lay a wreath at the Lou Brock statue at Lindenwood University at 9:30 a.m. There will be a funeral procession from Lindenwood University to Greater Grace Church in Ferguson. After the private service, the family will lead a procession to Busch Stadium where they will lay a wreath at the Lou Brock statue located at the corner of 8th and Clark Streets at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The Brock family and the Cardinals have asked that instead of flowers, people who wish to pay their respects, make a contribution to the Lou Brock Foundation located at 231 Fox Hill Road in St. Charles.