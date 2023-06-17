NEW YORK – The St. Louis Cardinals started the 2023 season with a historically bad 10-24 clip through early-May, and things haven’t gotten much easier in recent weeks.

The Cardinals, just like then, sit last place in the National League and are now 16 games below .500 at a 27-43 mark. They have lost 11 of their last 13 games, and their current six-game skid is their second worst of the season.

Postseason is usually an aspiration for the team, but it seems like a long shot this year unless a large string of wins comes soon. It’s been an adjustment period for almost everyone involved with the team, including second-year manager Oli Marmol.

Nearly halfway through the season, Marmol has taken heat for several comments and decisions throughout the season. That includes his questioning of Tyler O’Neill’s baserunning efforts, the big-league development of young outfielder Jordan Walker and indecisiveness on the role of new Cardinals veteran Willson Contreras.

The latest losing streak… Another learning experience.

“We’re not losing the same way every day,” said Marmol after Wednesday’s loss to the San Francisco Giants, one in which the Cardinals finished one strike short of a victory. “Try to clean some things up, but then you lose in a different area. … We still can’t figure out a way to put it all together in the same day. I’m tired of saying that, but that’s the reality.”

John Mozeliak briefly spoke one-on-one with FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne earlier this week, supporting the second-year manager through some tough times.

“We understand this has been a disappointing season, and we also know we have to start playing better,” said Mozeliak. “We also know there is time [92 games left]. We do stand behind Oli and his entire staff, and we are confident things will improve.”

Kilcoyne’s tweet on that conversation sparked a variety of comments on Marmol, Mozeliak and the Cardinals underwhelming season as a whole.

Another recent report from The Athletic’s Katie Woo echoes a similar sentiment on Marmol to Mozeliak’s words, specifically suggesting that Nolan Arenado, Adam Wainwright and other veterans are frustrated with the season, but supportive of their manager. Arenado went as far to say that Oli was “dealt a tough hand” in his first two seasons.

The Cardinals continue a three-game road series with the Mets before heading to Washington D.C. Next weekend, the Cardinals and Cubs head to London for an international series.