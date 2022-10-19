ST. LOUIS – It’s hard to find any one baseball player in recent history who has done it all more than Albert Pujols. Breaking baseball records, winning multiple World Series titles and MVP awards, and taking pride in many charitable efforts.

Now, Pujols adds another honor to his decorated career. The 2022 Musial Awards, which annually recognize extraordinary sportsmanship in memory of St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial, will honor Pujols with a lifetime achievement award.

The lifetime achievement award, given as the pinnacle honor at the Musial Awards, recognizes high-profile sports figures who have embodied class, dignity, generosity, integrity, and excellence over the course of their careers.

Pujols will receive the award on Nov. 19 at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis.

We are overjoyed that Albert will accept the Musial Lifetime Achievement Award as his career has paralleled our father’s in so many ways, and they were such good friends who shared a love of baseball, people, and making someone’s day. Albert has always been so gracious and respectful in everything he does – and to our family. We know dad is looking down on Albert with a huge smile and a rendition of ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’ on the harmonica.”

Pujols launched the Pujols Family Foundation in 2005, consistently seeking to help those living with Down Syndrome and improve the lives of the impoverished in his native Dominican Republic.

Wayne Gretzky, Hank Aaron, Jim Thome, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Cal Ripken, Jr., Arnold Palmer, and many others are previous recipients of the Musial Awards lifetime achievement award. For more information on the Musial Awards, click here.