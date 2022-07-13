ST. LOUIS – Last night was not only “Just a Dream” at the ballpark. St. Louis-raised rapper Nelly cheered on his hometown team and shared a memorable moment Tuesday with Cardinals legend Albert Pujols.

A winner of three Grammy Awards and nine Billboard Music Awards over his decades-long career, Nelly scored front-row tickets to Tuesday night’s Cardinals game.

It didn’t take long for the rap icon to connect with a baseball icon. In the second inning, Nelly had a friendly conversation with Pujols. It gave the 22-year veteran good spirits as Pujols delivered a 386-foot home run to the left-field seats.

Thousands of fans erupted as Pujols circled the basepaths for his 685th career home run, his second round-tripper in three days. Pujols had a special surprise waiting after he crossed home, and Nelly joined in on the fun, congratulating Pujols a big smile and a double high-five. A pure moment shared between two of St. Louis’ finest.

It’s hard to top such a moment at a Cardinals game, though Nelly has also thrown out the first pitch at Busch Stadium. He also hosted an in-between innings contest Tuesday where a fan was tasked with guessing the three of the top songs from Nelly’s career.

As for Albert, the home run gives him six on the season and gets him slightly closer to the 700-club. When Pujols homered off Los Angeles Dodgers’ starter Mitch White, he went deep against the 446th pitcher of his MLB career. Four more home runs against new pitcher this season would push him past a record held by all-time MLB Home Run king Barry Bonds.

Pujols helped spark the Cardinals to a 7-6 series-opening victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and their third straight win.