ST. LOUIS – Known to locals as “Baseball Heaven,” Busch Stadium is now being praised among the top sports venues in the country.

Betsperts, a crowdsourced sports gambling advice platform, released its 2022 USA Stadium Report earlier this week. The report ranks Busch Stadium as the fifth-best professional sports venue in the country and third best among MLB ballparks.

Research teams from Betsperts released the rankings after compiling data, such as online stadium searches and reviews through Google, Facebook, Yelp and Tripadvisor. The report ranked stadiums based on the average rating among the four aforementioned platforms.

Busch Stadium III, which has served as the home of the St. Louis Cardinals since 2006, finished with an average rating of 4.68/5. That average includes a 4.8/5 rating or higher from Google and Facebook reviews. According to the Betsperts report, nearly 415,000 searches are made online each year for the stadium, the 64th most among US pro sports venues.

Some of the top moments at Busch Stadium III include the clinchers for the 2006 and 2011 World Series championships, the 2009 MLB All-Star Game and 2017 NHL Winter Classic. The stadium packs more than 46,000 fans at full capacity. Busch Stadium has hosted dozens of Cardinals’ postseason games, in addition to professional soccer matchups and outdoor concerts.

Only Pittsburgh’s PNC Park and Baltimore’s Camden Yards finished with higher average ratings among MLB homes, both of which earned a score of 4.78/5. Lambeau Field, home of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers, finished with the best overall rating of 4.93/5. Another Missouri sports venue, Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, finished fourth overall, just ahead of Busch Stadium with a 4.75/5 rating.

For the full rankings from Betsperts, click here.