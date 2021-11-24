New York Mets sign former Cardinals minor league outfielder Plummer

ST. LOUIS–Within hours of finishing as a runner-up to the Cardinals in bidding for free agent pitcher Steven Matz, the New York Mets announced the team had signed a former St. Louis Cardinal first round draft pick.
Nick Plummer, who elected to become a free agent when the Cardinals didn’t add him to their 40-man roster earlier this month, agreed to a one year, major league contract with the Mets.
Plummer struggled in his first four minor league seasons before enjoying success in 2021 with Springfield and Memphis when he hit a combined .280 with 15 home runs and 54 RBI along with 13 stolen bases.
The signing comes as Mets owner Steve Cohen took to Twitter to criticize Matz’s agent for not giving New York a chance to potentially match or beat the Cardinals reported 4 year, $44 million offer.