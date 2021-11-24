New York Mets sign former Cardinals minor league outfielder Plummer

The New York Mets logo is displayed Citi Field before Friday’s Game 3 of the Major League Baseball World Series between the Mets and the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

ST. LOUIS–Within hours of finishing as a runner-up to the Cardinals in bidding for free agent pitcher Steven Matz, the New York Mets announced the team had signed a former St. Louis Cardinal first round draft pick.

Nick Plummer, who elected to become a free agent when the Cardinals didn’t add him to their 40-man roster earlier this month, agreed to a one year, major league contract with the Mets.

Plummer struggled in his first four minor league seasons before enjoying success in 2021 with Springfield and Memphis when he hit a combined .280 with 15 home runs and 54 RBI along with 13 stolen bases.

We have signed a one-year major league contract with outfielder Nick Plummer.https://t.co/sjeknjkNv3 — New York Mets (@Mets) November 24, 2021

The signing comes as Mets owner Steve Cohen took to Twitter to criticize Matz’s agent for not giving New York a chance to potentially match or beat the Cardinals reported 4 year, $44 million offer.