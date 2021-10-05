NLCS tickets at Busch Stadium are available starting Thursday

ST LOUIS, MO – SEPTEMBER 28: Harrison Bader #48 of the St. Louis Cardinals congratulates Jose Rondon #64 on his home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on September 28, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Cardinals have announced details for tickets available for a potential National League Championship Series. The team first needs to win a wild card game and the division series. Tickets for the Championship series go on sale Thursday at noon. Prices are as low as $44.

Tickets for potential National League Division Series games at Busch Stadium are on sale now. Potential World Series games will be announced at a later date.

The Cards would host games three to five of the NLCS starting on October 19. There is a limit of eight per customer. Fans can reserve 2021 postseason tickets by placing a deposit on 2022 season tickets.

Learn more at cardinals.com/postseason or call 314-345-9000.