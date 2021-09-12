Nolan Arenado homers again, Cardinals beat Reds 2-0

St. Louis Cardinals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher T.J. McFarland delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered for the second game in a row and five pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 on Sunday. St. Louis has won four of six. Arenado hit a two-run homer in the first off Sonny Gray , who then retired the next 14 hitters. Arenado, who has 31 homers, also homered in the eighth inning of the Cardinals’ 6-4 victory Saturday night. St. Louis starter J.A. Happ allowed two hits over 5 1/3 innings. Luis Garcia, T.J. McFarland, Genesis Cabrera and Giovanny Gallegos finished, with Gallegos picking up his eighth save in 15 opportunities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News