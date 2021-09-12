Nolan Arenado homers again, Cardinals beat Reds 2-0

WELLSTON, Mo. (AP) — A 30-year-old man was killed and a 5-year-old child was hurt in a weekend shooting in a St. Louis suburb. Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of Chatham Avenue in Wellston. Officers found Arion Burse dead at the scene. The 5-year-old was rushed to a hospital where the child is stable. A suspect in the shooting has been arrested. The Major Case Squad is investigating the shooting.

As we wait for more details from the Major Case Squad regarding the Saturday morning shooting that left one man dead. Residents are turning their attention to a larger issue, gun violence and its impact on children. During the shooting, a five-year-old was caught in the crossfire. Police say the child was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.