Nolan Arenado homers in 3rd straight, Cards finish sweep of Royals

St. Louis Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar (68) congratulates Tyler O’Neill (27) after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered for the third straight game, Tyler O’Neill hit one right after him and the St. Louis Cardinals completed an in-state sweep of the Kansas City Royals 7-2.

In the second inning, Arenado and O’Neill hit back-to-back homers for the second time in three games. Arenado’s was a two-run blast for his 25th and O’Neill powered his 432 feet over the center-field wall for his 20th and a seven-run lead.

The 30-year-old Arenado went 5 for 12 with three home runs, nine RBI, and four runs in the series.

By AVERY OSEN, Associated Press

