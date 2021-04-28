Nolan Arenado makes sliding basket catch against Phillies Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals’ third baseman Nolan Arenado slid into a basket catch in the top of the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night.
Phillies’ Bryce Harper popped the ball up to the left side in foul territory past third base with two outs. Arenado legged it out to track down the third out. Arenado stretched his arm out mid-stride and started to slide as he reached the beginning of the warning track.
Arenado got up right away and tapped gloves with Cardinals’ pitcher Carlos Martínez.
The Cardinals beat the Phillies Tuesday 5-2.
This wasn’t the first time Arenado has whipped out this move. In 2015 when the third baseman played for the Rockies he used it against the Cardinals.
Randal Grichuk, now with the Toronto Blue Jays, hit the ball just past third base into left field with Mark Reynolds, who was a Cardinal for a short time, at first.
Arenado turned and sprinted for the ball on June 9, 2015 in the top of the second inning. Looking over his shoulder, he secured the ball in his glove and turned and threw to first base causing Reynolds to stay at first.