Nolan Arenado salutes Albert Pujols: ‘You’re my favorite player’

ST. LOUIS–The Colorado Rockies come to town for a weekend series against the Cardinals. It’s the first time Nolan Arenado will be facing his former teammates following the blockbuster trade that sent him to St. Louis after he’d become a franchise cornerstone for the Rockies.
Arenado met with the media via Zoom prior to Friday night’s game, and answered plenty of questions about what playing his former team means to him, who he’s still in touch with–his cousin plays his old position–and the front office changes in Colorado since his departure.
But the Cards’ third baseman was most emotional talking about something he brought up himself, unprompted, as the news conference was ending.
“Albert Pujols…I love you man, you’re one of the greatest to ever play this game, and I hope you get to go out the right way….and I’m just a huge fan and I hope you hear this one day because you’re my favorite player, thank you,” Arenado said.
Pujols was designated for assignment Thursday by the Angels, who were unable to promise playing time as an everyday player. He was in the final year of a 10-year contract signed after leaving the Cardinals following the 2011 World Series championship season in St. Louis.