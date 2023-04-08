ST. LOUIS – Nolan Arenado reaches a long-awaited milestone, slugging his 300th career home run Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Arenado delivered a two-run blast against Milwaukee’s Eric Lauer. It’s also his first round-tripper of the 2023 season.

The third baseman went 196 days between his last home run and his latest milestone. He slugged 30 home runs last season, but came just one shy of a personal milestone to close the year. For regular season action, it was a wait of just 16 games between No. 299 and 300.

Arenado becomes just the eighth active MLB player with at least 300 home runs, a list that includes his close corner-infield counterpart Paul Goldschmidt. Both just finished playing in the World Baseball Classic and earned Top 3 NL MVP finishes last season.